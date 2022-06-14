Ghana winger Nana Opoku Ampomah returns to German side Dusseldorf

Ghanaian midfielder Nana Ampomah has returned to Fortuna Dusseldorf following the end of his loan spell at Belgium outfit Royal Antwerp.

Ampomah joined the Antwerp on loan in 2020, with a permanent contract option.

However, Antwerp were unimpressed with his performance and decided to let him leave the club.

Ampomah did not appear in a single match last season after making 15 appearances in the previous season.

The former Waasland Beveren star has one year left on his contract with Dusseldorf, and he is ready to fight for a place in the team ahead of next season.

He was one of Europe's hottest prospects before his €2.80 million move to Dusseldorf in 2019, having dazzled in the Belgian top-flight with Waasland-Beveren.

Ampomah was called up to the Black Stars in 2017 and appeared in four games.