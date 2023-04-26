Ghana winger Osman Bukari attracts attention of clubs in top European leagues

Winger Osman Bukari is courting the attention of clubs in Europe's top five leagues following his outstanding campaign in Serbia.

The 24-year-old Ghana international helped Red Star Belgrade retain their league title after netting a hat-trick in the top of the table clash against Backa Topola.

Bukari's performance in European competitions also attracted the spotlight on him after he scored a hat-trick in the game against Pyunik during the qualifiers.

The former KAA Gent player has netted 11 goals in 25 matches in the Serbian SuperLiga.

Despite offers flooding in for the pacy forward, Bukari wants to stay and help the club in the UEFA Champions League.

"I feel great in Zvezda, my thoughts are focused on the end of the championship, the cup and of course the Champions League," he told Sportski Journal.

Bukari is gradually becoming a key player for the Ghana national team after netting the important equalizer in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola in March.