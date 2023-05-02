Ghana winger Osman Bukari calls for Ghana Premier League patronage

Black Stars winger Osman Bukari has charged Ghanaians to watch and support the Ghana Premier League indicating that, it was the stepping stone for his flourishing career.

Despite not playing in the Ghana Premier League, Osman Bukari featured for Accra Lions in the Division before securing a move to Belgium to play for KAA Gent.

In a video posted on the Ghana Football Association's social media accounts, the in-form Red Star Belgrade player affiliated his football success to the Ghana League and urged Ghanaians to embrace it.

“My name is Osman Bukari, I am a player of Red Star Belgrade in Serbia and I’m here today because of the Ghana Premier League, so I want everyone to support and follow it”

“Once I am a Ghanaian, you are also a Ghanaian, so we have to support and cherish our own and bring the love back,” he said.

Osman Bukari is having a fantastic season with Red Star Belgrade, scoring 11 goals in the Serbian Premier League.

Because of his daring performances, he has emerged as a significant member of the Black Stars squad.