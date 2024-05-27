Ghana winger Osman Bukari celebrates back-to-back treble with Red Star Belgrade

Ghana winger, Osman Bukari has expressed delight after winning another domestic treble with Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade.

The 25-year-old played a pivotal role in his second season as Red Star Belgrade swept home all three trophies, including the league title and the FA Cup.

Bukari, who has been linked to MLS side Austin FC, started and lasted 75 minutes in the Serbian Cup final against Vojvodina on Tuesday.

However, he missed the 4-1 thrashing of Cukaricki on Saturday as the champions were presented with their title.

"Champions once again. Back to back treble winners. Alhamdulilah for everything," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Meanwhile, the winger's future in Serbia remains uncertain following interests from club in the Major League Soccer.

Bukari has two years left on his current deal with Red Star but the could allow the winger leave after reportedly accepting $7 million for his services from Austin FC.

This season, Bukari scored ten goals and delivered ten assists assists in 33 matches across all competitions.