GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Ghana winger Osman Bukari disappointed after Red Star Belgrade's draw against Young Boys in UCL clash

Published on: 05 October 2023
Ghana winger Osman Bukari disappointed after Red Star Belgrade's draw against Young Boys in UCL clash

Black Stars forward, Osman Bukari has apologized to Red Star Belgrade fans following the home draw against Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League.

The Ghana international scored and provided an assist in the 2-2 draw, winning the man of the match for his spectacular performance.

However, the 24-year-old insists a win at home could have made the night better for fans at the Rajko Mitic stadium.

"I'm glad that I was declared the player of the match, but I'm really sorry that we didn't manage to win. We wanted to win, we played well, but in the end it was 2:2. Thanks to the fans for coming in such numbers and for giving us the wind at our backs during 90 minutes," said the winger after the game.

Bukari served the assist for the opener which was converted by Cherif Ndiaye but the visitors levelled and took the lead through Filip Ugrinic and Cedric Itten. 

The former KAA Gent forward netted with two minutes remaining to snatch a late draw for the host.

He has now scored two goals and provided an assist in two games in the UEFA Champions League.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more