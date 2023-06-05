Ghana winger Osman Bukari donates to support hometown club Okwawu United

Red Star Belgrade winger Osman Bukari, has made a significant donation to his beloved hometown club, Okwawu United, in a beautiful display of charity.

While the specific amount is unknown, the impact of Bukari's donation on the team's ambitions is significant, as team leaders expressed enormous gratitude.

Inspired by their countryman's generosity, the team vowed to stay focused and fight relentlessly to attain their goal of qualifying for the Division One League and eventually reaching the Ghana Premier League.

On behalf of the team, Okwawu United's Deputy Captain, Ernest Asare, expressed deep gratitude to Bukari for his extraordinary support.

Asare highlighted that the club would use this wonderful contribution to bring them back to their former glory.

The faith that their hometown hero had in them served as fuel for the players, instilling pride and determination.

Bukari was greeted warmly by the budding football players on his visit to the training grounds. The players' excitement was evident as they prepared carefully for their next Middle League encounter, which would be critical in their quest for Division One League promotion.

The 24-year-old had a tremendous first season at Red Star Belgrade, scoring 12 goals in the Serbia league as they won the league and cup double.

The pacey winger is in the latest Black Stars squad which will soon be preparing for their next encounter against Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier