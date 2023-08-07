Ghana winger Osman Bukari elated after scoring and assisting in Red Star Belgrade's big win

Ghana international Osman Bukari has expressed his delight following Red Star Belgrade's spectacular performance in their decisive victory over Napredak in the Serbian first division on Sunday.

When the defending Serbian champions won easily at home, Bukari was unstoppable.

The Black Stars' quick winger started and played the full game to help the Belgrade giants defeat their opponent convincingly at home, 4-0.

“Another goal and assist. God did!🙏🏽 Alhamdullilah for everything!🤲🏽🔥” he tweeted.

Another goal and assist. God did!🙏🏽 Alhamdullilah for everything!🤲🏽🔥 pic.twitter.com/XhkFO1ass3 — Osman Bukari (@OsmanBukari9) August 6, 2023

Red Star Belgrade opened the scoring through Ivorian striker Jean-Philippe Krasso, who found the back of the net after five minutes into the clash.

After five minutes of play, Red Star Belgrade striker Jean-Philippe Krasso of Ivory Coast scored the game's first goal.

In the 35th minute, Bukari connected on a feed from Jean-Philippe Krasso to double his team's lead.

Red Star Belgrade led the game 3-0 at the half after Srdjan Mijailovic scored two minutes later to increase their advantage.

After the break, The Black Stars winger assisted Jean-Philippe Krasso in scoring the game's fourth goal, giving the Serbian champions the win.

The Ghana international had already excelled in their opening game last week, scoring and assisting a goal each as they beat Vojvodina 5-0 in their opening game.

He now has two goals and two assists after two games.