Ghana winger Osman Bukari eyes AFCON 2023 after early World Cup exit

Black Stars winger Osman Bukari is confident Ghana can win the 2023 African Cup of Nation despite the team's early World Cup elimination.

Bukari and some of the young players in the team showed promise but lacked the experience required at the global stage.

The Black Stars were crashed out of the World Cup after two defeats in their group. Ghana beat South Korea and lost to Portugal and Uruguay.

"Oh Yes, anything can happen. We have to put it at the back of our minds we are going to win AFCON 2024,” he replied when asked about the tournament to he hosted in Ivory Coast.

“We have a very young team so anything can happen though I’m not 100% sure of Ghana winning it but its football and anything can happen,” he added on BYT Sports TV.

Ghana lead Group D of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers after two matches. The Black Stars beat Madagascar in Cape Coast before drawing against the Central African Republic.