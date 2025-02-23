Ghana winger Osman Bukari fires Austin FC to victory in MLS season opener

Ghana winger Osman Bukari played a pivotal role for Austin FC as they kicked off their 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) campaign with a hard-fought victory over Sporting Kansas City on Sunday.

The Black Stars forward proved to be the match-winner, scoring the decisive goal that secured a 1-0 triumph for Austin at the Q2 Stadium.

Bukari, who made the switch to the United States last year from Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade, showcased his attacking prowess once again, continuing from where he left off last season.

His pace, skill, and relentless energy troubled the Sporting Kansas defence throughout the game, and he was duly rewarded in the 76th minute.

The 26-year-old forward found the back of the net after expertly connecting with a pass from Owen Wolff, who had delivered a well-placed ball following a corner kick.

Bukari’s strike proved to be the difference as Austin held on to claim all three points in their season opener.

With this performance, the Ghanaian international not only earned the Man of the Match award but also sent a strong statement of intent for the season ahead.

Austin fans will be hoping that Bukari continues his fine form as they aim for success in the 2025 MLS season.