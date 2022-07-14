Ghana winger Osman Bukari happy with Red Star Belgrade's winning start to the season

Ghana winger Osman Bukari is satisfied with Red Star Belgrade's winning start to the season as they beat Radnički Niš in the Serbian top-flight league.

Bukari, signed during the summer transfer window, was named in the starting line-up and he was like a spark plug.

He scored the last goal in the demolition exercise; two minutes into the second period.

Mirko Ivanic raided the left flank before squaring the ball onto the path of unmarked Bukari who had the easiest task of directing the ball into a gaping net.

Aleksandar Katai opened the scoring on three minutes before Kings Kangva made doubled their advantage after 25 minutes.

"We started the season the way we wanted, with a convincing victory. The crowd could enjoy it, it was a great game. The most important thing is that we won and got a wave of self-confidence for the next games," Bukari told Sports Journal.

Bukari had a goal disallowed but the referee awarded Red Star Belgrade a penalty which Katai converted.

"I don't remember a goal being disallowed faster. I shot well, and the ball went in as it should, but the referee justly awarded a penalty, which was scored by Aleksandar Katai. The most important thing is that we took the lead right after that, and who was the scorer is less important," he said.

"I was the scorer for the first time in my debut match. I am extremely glad that I did it at Maracana in front of Zvezda (Red Star) fans."

"I am happy for the goal, but mostly for the victory. I am satisfied that we started the new season with a triumph and I want to continue like that. Zvezda is a club where you win, that was one of the main reasons for my coming to Belgrade. I like to play attacking, that style suits me, and Crvena Zvezda nurtures it."