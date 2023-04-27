Ghana winger Osman Bukari hits post in gloomy derby match in Serbia

Ghana forward Osman Bukari was left to rue a missed opportunity to secure a win for his team in the recent eternal derby between Zvezda and Partizan in the Super League of Serbia.

The game ended in a goalless draw, but Bukari had a chance to score in the final moments of the match.

The winger, who has had an impressive debut season, had an excellent chance to score the only goal of the match. He was left unguarded just five meters away from the goal, and he received a fantastic cross from Stefan Mitrović from the flank. Bukari connected with the ball with his head, but unfortunately, it hit the post and bounced away.

The match was played without the presence of an audience, adding to the sombre atmosphere of the already gloomy eternal derby. Despite the lack of goals, the game was intense, and both teams fought hard for a win. Bukari's missed opportunity was a heartbreaking moment for him and his team, who were hoping to come out of the match with a victory.

Bukari has been in excellent form this season, exceeding expectations by scoring 14 goals in all competitions. His performance has caught the attention of football enthusiasts, and he is considered a rising star in the Serbian football scene.