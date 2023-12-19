Ghana winger Osman Bukari makes top ten fastest players list in UEFA Champions League

Ghanaian winger Osman Bukari is one of the fastest players in Europe at the end of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.
The Red Star Belgrade forward emerged as the tenth-fastest player in Europe's elite competition after an impressive outing with the Serbian champions.
Bukari clocked a speed of 35.4 km/h to share the tenth spot with AC Milan duo Theo Hernandez and Rafael Leao, Porto's Pepe and David Neres of Benfica.
Meanwhile, above the Ghanaian are Sandro Tonali of Newcastle United, Mohammed Simakan of Leipzig and Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies with 35.5km/h.
The top five positions are occupied by Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi, Kylian Mbappe of PSG, RB Leipzig's Lois Openda, Marcus Rashford of Manchester United and Daizen Maeda of Celtic.
Bukari enjoyed an outstanding first campaign in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, scoring two goals and providing two assists as the Belgrade outfit suffered elimination.
The World Cup star is reportedly on the radar of English Premier League side Nottingham Forest while Spartak Moscow and LA Galaxy have also shown interest in the forward.
Top 20 fastest players in the UCL
1. Karim Adeyemi
Borussia Dortmund
36.3 km/h
2. Kylian Mbappé
Paris Saint-Germain
36.1 km/h
3. Loïs Openda
RB Leipzig
35.7 km/h
3. Marcus Rashford
Manchester United
35.7 km/h
5. Achraf Hakimi
Paris Saint-Germain
35.6 km/h
5. Daizen Maeda
Celtic FC
35.6 km/h
7. Alphonso Davies
Bayern Munich
35.5 km/h
7. Mohamed Simakan
RB Leipzig
35.5 km/h
7. Sandro Tonali
Newcastle United
35.5 km/h
10. Theo Hernández
AC Milan
35.4 km/h
10. Osman Bukari
Red Star
35.4 km/h
10. Rafael Leão
AC Milan
35.4 km/h
10. Anthony Gordon
Newcastle United
35.4 km/h
10. Pepê
FC Porto
35.4 km/h
10. David Neres
Benfica
35.4 km/h
16. Kingsley Coman
Bayern Munich
35.3 km/h
17. Dayot Upamecano
Bayern Munich
35.2 km/h
17. Randal Kolo Muani
Paris Saint-Germain
35.2 km/h
19. Rafa Silva
Benfica
35.1 km/h
19. Rasmus Højlund
Manchester United
35.1 km/h