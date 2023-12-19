Ghana winger Osman Bukari makes top ten fastest players list in UEFA Champions League

Ghanaian winger Osman Bukari is one of the fastest players in Europe at the end of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

The Red Star Belgrade forward emerged as the tenth-fastest player in Europe's elite competition after an impressive outing with the Serbian champions.

Bukari clocked a speed of 35.4 km/h to share the tenth spot with AC Milan duo Theo Hernandez and Rafael Leao, Porto's Pepe and David Neres of Benfica.

Meanwhile, above the Ghanaian are Sandro Tonali of Newcastle United, Mohammed Simakan of Leipzig and Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies with 35.5km/h.

The top five positions are occupied by Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi, Kylian Mbappe of PSG, RB Leipzig's Lois Openda, Marcus Rashford of Manchester United and Daizen Maeda of Celtic.

Bukari enjoyed an outstanding first campaign in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, scoring two goals and providing two assists as the Belgrade outfit suffered elimination.

The World Cup star is reportedly on the radar of English Premier League side Nottingham Forest while Spartak Moscow and LA Galaxy have also shown interest in the forward.

Top 20 fastest players in the UCL

1. Karim Adeyemi

Borussia Dortmund

36.3 km/h

2. Kylian Mbappé

Paris Saint-Germain

36.1 km/h

3. Loïs Openda

RB Leipzig

35.7 km/h

3. Marcus Rashford

Manchester United

35.7 km/h

5. Achraf Hakimi

Paris Saint-Germain

35.6 km/h

5. Daizen Maeda

Celtic FC

35.6 km/h

7. Alphonso Davies

Bayern Munich

35.5 km/h

7. Mohamed Simakan

RB Leipzig

35.5 km/h

7. Sandro Tonali

Newcastle United

35.5 km/h

10. Theo Hernández

AC Milan

35.4 km/h

10. Osman Bukari

Red Star

35.4 km/h

10. Rafael Leão

AC Milan

35.4 km/h

10. Anthony Gordon

Newcastle United

35.4 km/h

10. Pepê

FC Porto

35.4 km/h

10. David Neres

Benfica

35.4 km/h

16. Kingsley Coman

Bayern Munich

35.3 km/h

17. Dayot Upamecano

Bayern Munich

35.2 km/h

17. Randal Kolo Muani

Paris Saint-Germain

35.2 km/h

19. Rafa Silva

Benfica

35.1 km/h

19. Rasmus Højlund

Manchester United

35.1 km/h