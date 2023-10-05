Ghana winger Osman Bukari makes UEFA Champions League Team of the Week

Ghana winger Osman Bukari has been included in the UEFA Champions League Team of the Week after an outstanding display for Red Star Belgrade against Young Boys.

The 24-year-old scored and provided an assist in the 2-2 draw at the Rajko Mitic Stadium, ending the game as the Man of the Match.

Bukari joins Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, Bruma of Braga and Davinson Sanchez of Galatasaray in the best XI on matchday 2.

Other players also making the list are Barcelona's Marc Andre ter Stegen, Fabian Schar of Newcastle United and Calabria of AC Milan.

Manchester United's summer signing Rasmus Hojlund, Brais Mendez of Real Sociedad, Miguel Almiron of Newcastle United and Shaktar Doneskt's Sikan complete the list.

Bukari has been involved in three goals in two matches for the Serbian champions, including one against Manchester City. Below is the team of the week