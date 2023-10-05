Ghana winger Osman Bukari makes UEFA Champions League team of the week

Black Stars forward Osman Bukari has earned a place in the UEFA Champions League team of the week after his sterling performance for Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday.

The Ghana international winger was instrumental for the Serbian champions when they came from behind to draw 2-2 with Young Boys at the Stadion Rajko Mitic in Belgrade.

Bukari was named man of the match after delivering an assist and scoring a vital goal to save Red Star from going down with a beautiful strike in the dying minutes.

The 24-year-old was the producer when Red Star opened the scoring of the match after laying off a sweet pass to Senegalese defender Cherif Ndiaye to slot home.

The Swiss giants with a strong start in the second half got the equalising goal right after the break through Filip Ugrinic before Cedric Itten put them ahead from the spot.

The Ghana winger scored a stunning goal to draw Red Star level with two minutes remaining after receiving a pass from Cote d'Ivoire striker Jean-Philippe Krasso.

Bukari has scored two times in the UEFA Champions League this season, having scored against Manchester City in the opening group game at the Etihad Stadium.

Below is the team of the week: