Ghana winger Osman Bukari named in Serbian league team of the season

Ghana winger Osman Bukari has received recognition for his outstanding performance in the Serbian Mozzart Bet Superliga, as he has been named in the league's team of the season.

Bukari, who previously played for Nantes, made a significant impact for Red Star Belgrade, helping propel the team to the top of the table.

The talented winger showcased his goal-scoring abilities in style, with his contributions proving vital for the Reds throughout the season.

Bukari's final goal of the campaign came against FK Vojvodina. In his debut season with Red Star Belgrade, the 24-year-old played a total of 29 games, impressively scoring 12 goals and providing three assists in the Mozzart Bet Superliga.

Bukari's remarkable performances played a crucial role in helping the Serbian giants secure the domestic double. As a result of their success, Red Star Belgrade will have the opportunity to compete in the upcoming Champions League season.

With his inclusion in the Serbian Mozzart Bet Superliga team of the season, Bukari's accomplishments are being recognised and celebrated.