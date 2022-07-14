Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Ghana winger Osman Bukari named in Serbian League Team of the Week

Published on: 14 July 2022
Ghana winger Osman Bukari named in Serbian League Team of the Week
Osman Bukari in action for Red Star Belgrade.

Ghana winger Osman Bukari has been named in the Serbia Super League Team of the Week for the opening week.

The former Nantes player made his debut for Crvena zvezda against FK Radnicki which he scored in that 4-0 win.

Bukari who impressed in preseason was handed a starting role by Coach Stankovic against Radnicki.

The pacy winger scored in his first goal of the club in the 47th minute in the second half for Red Star Belgrade.

Stankovic after the game commended the performance of  Osman Bukari and indicated there is still more room for improvement.

The Ghana international, signed during the summer transfer window in a big money move from KAA Gent.

The Black Stars winger has made the list for the team of the week following his outstanding performance.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more