Ghana winger Osman Bukari narrates how Richmond Boakye-Yiadom influenced his move to Red Star Belgrade

Ghana international Osman Bukari has disclosed how Ghanaian forward Richmond Boakye-Yiadom influenced his move to Red Star Belgrade.

Bukari signed for the Serbian champions in the summer from Belgian club KAA Gent for an amount reported to be around 3 million Euros.

The 23-year-old had a successful loan spell at FC Nantes in the 2021-22 season and was a subject of interest for the French Ligue 1 side.

The winger managed 26 games in all competitions for Nantes where he scored twice and provided four assists in the process.

He ended the 2021-22 season as a champion of the French Cup.

Despite Nantes' keen interest to sign him in a permanent deal, Bukari decided to join Red Star.

"Nantes wanted me to stay. Then Zvezda contacted me, they told me: "We like the way you play, we followed you and we want you in the club", Bukari said in an interview with Novosti in Serbia.

"It was 50:50 whether I would stay or come to Zvezda, there were other offers. But I wanted to enjoy football and play. I called Richmond Boaci, he told me: "If you come and show yourself, they will love you immediately".

"As well as the fact that Red Star is a big club that constantly plays in European competitions, that it has great fans. I talked to the agent, told him I wanted to come and that was it.

Boakye-Yiadom played over 100 matches for Red Star across four seasons and scored 60 goals and provided 15 assists in total.