Ghana winger Osman Bukari on target as Red Star Belgrade thrash Vozdivac in Serbia

Black Stars winger Osman Bukari netted his fifth goal in the Serbian league as Red Star Belgrade thumped Vozdovac.

The 24-year-old started for Red Star in their away trip to Vozdovac as the Serbian giants secured a 6-0 win on the road to strengthen their position on top of the table.

Red Star got off to a great start after Gueelor Kanga broke the deadlock 15 minutes into the game before Bukari doubled the lead four minutes later.

Alexander Katai extended the lead six minutes later as Red Star went into the break with a confortable 3-0 lead.

After the break, Alex Vigo added to the tally before goals from Kings Kangwa and Mikrko Ivanic sealed victory for the Red and Whites.

Bukari has now scored five goals in 16 Serbian SuperLiga games.