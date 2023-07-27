Ghana winger Osman Bukari on target as Red Star Belgrade trounce Fiorentina in friendly

Ghana international Osman Bukari scored for Red Star Belgrade in their pre-season friendly win over Fiorentina on Wednesday.

The Black Stars winger put in a strong display to help the Serbian giants cruise past the Serie A team at the Stadion Rajko Miti.

Bukari won a penalty and diligently converted to inspire Red Star Belgrade to a 5-0 victory over Fiorentina.

Red Star Belgrade defeated the 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League finalist thanks to a remarkable performance in the first half.

The Serbian side took the lead thanks to Peter Olayinka, who scored after only nine minutes.

Jean-Philippe Krasso and Mirko Ivanic scored in the 11th and 14th minutes to extend the lead.

In the 23rd minute, Peter Olayinka scored his second goal of the game, before the Ghanaian international scored from the penalty spot to seal the victory.

Bukari and the Serbian giants cruised to a comfortable victory in the warm-up game while his compatriot Joseph Alfred Duncan suffered a devastating setback in the battle as he represented Fiorentina.