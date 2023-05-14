Ghana winger Osman Bukari on target for Red Star Belgrade's win over FK Vojvodina

On Saturday, Black Stars winger Osman Bukari scored in Red Star Belgrade's 2-1 win over FK Vojvodina in the Serbian Superliga.

Red Stars threatened twice with long-range attempts right from the start of the game.

In the fourth minute, Mitrovi fired at Carevi, only for Rakonjac to shoot just beyond the post, but all of these efforts were the prelude to Osman Bukari's brilliance.

Red Star Belgrade made a brilliant counterattack in the ninth minute, and Katai provided the swift Osman Bukari, who raced out to the right side, positioned himself properly, and smashed home the first goal for his team.

Yves Baraj, however, equalised with a header in the 57th minute, just seconds after replacing Uros Kabic in the game.

Red Star Belgrade were rewarded through their perseverance as they found the winner in stoppage time through Kings Kangwa who scored superbly from the edge of the penalty box to make it 2-1.

Osman Bukari, who played at full speed against FK Vojvodina, has already scored 12 goals with four assists and is fifth on the top scorers' list.