Ghana winger Osman Bukari on the scoresheet in Red Star Belgrade thrashing of Spartak Subotica

Black Stars winger Osman Bukari was on target for Red Star Belgrade when they comfortably thumped FK Spartak Subotica in the Serbian Super Liga on Wednesday night.

The Ghana international opened the scoring of the match as Red Star claimed a 4-1 emphatic victory in the end at Gradski stadium.

Red Star were up and running as early as the 7th minute, having taken the lead through Bukari after he was assisted by Aleksandar Katai.

The lead lasted for only a minute for Subotica to get the equaliser with a strike from Japanese midfielder Noboru Shimura in the 8th minute.

Katai converted a penalty kick to restore the lead for Red Star before the halftime break.

Zambia international midfielder Kings Kangwa increased the advantage for the visitors ten minutes after restart before Katai scored his second of the match to seal the victory.

Ghana midfielder Edmund Addo lasted 71 minutes in the game for Subotica before he was replaced by Serbian youngster Aleksa Djurasovic.

Bukari has taken his tally in the season to 8 goals and has provided four assists in addition after 24 appearances in the Serbian top tier.