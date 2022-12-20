Ghana winger Osman Bukari opens up on making final squad for World Cup 

Ghana winger Osman Bukari has opened up on making the Black Stars squad for the 2022 World Cup.

The 24-year-old made the final 26-man squad for the tournament following a blistering start to his Red Star Belgrade career.

Bukari in an interview revealed he was full of joy and even wept after getting the call up to the national team for the World Cup.

“I was happy when I made the Black Stars squad for the World Cup. My father, friends and family celebrated it. I wept when I made the list for the biggest tournament in the World”, he told Sompa FM.

The former Nantes winger scored on his World Cup debut against Portugal after coming on as a substitute.

Bukari played two games for Ghana at the World Cup against Portugal and Uruguay.

The Black Stars failed to make it past the group stages after losing to Uruguay in the final group game at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al Wakra.

Ghana finished as the 24th best team after the tournament according to FIFA.