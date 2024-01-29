Ghana winger Osman Bukari promises improvement after AFCON disappointment

Ghana winger Osman Bukari has issued a heartfelt apology to the nation's football fans in the wake of the Black Stars' disappointing campaign at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which resulted in an early exit from the tournament.

Ghana's hopes were dashed after a defeat to Cape Verde in the opening game, and despite taking the lead in subsequent matches against Egypt and Mozambique, defensive lapses allowed the opponents to equalise, leaving Ghana with just two points and an untimely elimination.

Bukari, who faced criticism for his performance in the game against Egypt, where a defensive error contributed to the equalising goal, expressed regret and took responsibility for the team's shortcomings. The Red Star Belgrade forward acknowledged the embarrassment caused to the nation and the disappointment felt by the fans.

In a sincere message, Bukari stated, "It has taken me quite a number of days to gather the words to address you, our dear fans, because of the embarrassment we brought on the nation & the fact that we let you down. Our inability to advance to the next stage has hit heavily on me, for I contributed a part in it."

He went on to render an unqualified apology for the mistakes and assured fans that the team would learn from the experience, coming back better and stronger in the future. Bukari humbly requested forgiveness, expressing gratitude for the encouragement, love, and support from the fans.

"I would like to render an unqualified apology for the mistakes and assure you that we will come back better and stronger for the team and the country. I hope and ask that you forgive us. We live to fight another day. Thank y’all for the encouragement, love, and support!!"