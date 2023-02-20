Ghana winger Osman Bukari reacts after netting brace in Red Star Belgrade win against Cukaricki

Forward Osman Bukari has shared his excitement after scoring for the second week running for Red Star Belgrade in the Serbian SuperLiga.

Bukari scored a brace as the Red and Whites cruised to a 3-0 win over Cukaricki at the Red Star Stadium.

"Another important win for the team. Happy to be on the scoresheet again! Alhamdulilah," he wrote on Twitter.

Red Stars Belgrade got off to a great start after Alexander Katai opened the scoring in the 13th minute with a fine strike.

Four minutes later, Bukari doubled the lead before sealing victory with his second in the second half.

The Black Stars winger has now scored three goals in his last two matches for the Serbian side, who sit comfortably at the top of the table.

The former KAA Gent player has now netted seven goals n 17 matches in the Serbian topflight league.

Bukari joined Red Star Belgrade in the summer transfer window after a season on loan at French club FC Nantes.