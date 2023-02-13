Ghana winger Osman Bukari reacts after netting in Red Star Belgrade's big win

Winger Osman Bukari has shared his excitement after scoring in Red Star Belgrade's thumping win against Vozdovac.

The Ghana international netted his side's second in the 6-0 win on Saturday as the Serbian giants extended their lead at the top of the table.

"Happy to be on the the scoresheet. Solid team performance. Kudos to the boys. We stay focused! Alhamdulilah," he wrote on Twitter.

Red Star got off to a great start after Guelor Kanga broke the deadlock 15 minutes into the game before Bukari doubled the lead four minutes later.

Alexander Katai extended the lead six minutes later as Red Star went into the break with a confortable 3-0 lead.

After the break, Alex Vigo added to the tally before goals from Kings Kangwa and Mikrko Ivanic sealed victory for the Red and Whites.

Bukari has now scored five goals in 16 Serbian SuperLiga games.

The 24-year-old is expected to make Ghana's team for the AFCON qualifiers against Angola next month.