Ghana winger Osman Bukari reacts after scoring match-winner in Austin FC's MLS opener

Ghana winger Osman Bukari has expressed excitement after scoring the winning goal in Austin FC's opening game of the 2025 Major League Soccer season.

The 26-year-old netted with 14 minutes remaining as the Verdes got off to a winning start at the Q2 Stadium after beating Sporting Kansas City.

"Back to office means back to business. First goal in the heartbeat kits really means a lot. Incredible support from the fans and a great performance by the boys. Hard earned 3 points, what a way to start the league! Alhamdulilah for everything.

Bukari, who enjoyed a successful first pre-season with the club, believes the 2025 campaign will be a good one for him and Austin FC.

"I think when you go to a new team and you are with them in pre-season and everything, you learn a lot of things from the coaches, their style of play, so it's better when you are with the team from pre-season," he told reporters after the game.

"Last year, I came here and the season was going on so I was struggling a little bit but I think this season, if God permits, I will be very good in the league. So I just need to work hard and focus on the goals and the assists and also work as a team player," he added.

Burkari made nine appearances last season, scoring a goal and delivering two assists after joining the club from Red Star Belgrade.