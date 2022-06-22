Ghana winger Osman Bukari reacts after sealing move to Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade 

Ghana forward Osman Bukari is delighted to have joined Serbian giants Crvena Zvedzda popularly known as Red Star Belgrade.

As reported by GHANAsoccernet.com the Ghanaian winger joined Red Star Belgrade in a big-money move.

The 23-year-old joined the top-flight side on Tuesday afternoon after they won the race to sign him despite interest from several clubs in France, Belgium, Spain and Turkey.

The speedy Ghana international winger, who moves from Belgian top-flight side Gent, signed a four-year contract that will keep him at the club until June 2026.

Red Star did not reveal the full financial details but insiders close to the deal have revealed that the Serbians paid the club's highest transfer fee to be able to sign him.

Bukari signed for the ambitious side on Tuesday afternoon after passing a medical following his arrival on Monday.

The Serbian champions expect to strengthen the creativity of their offensive game with Bukari‘s speed and dribbling skills.

This makes him the most expensive player in the history of the club.

The Black Stars winger is happy to have joined his club, "I am very happy to continue my career here at @crvenazvezdafk. Looking forward to creating beautiful memories with the fans and the club".

Bukari spent last season as a loan player at French side Nantes and will be a capital reinforcement for the realization of the wishes of the leader of the club.