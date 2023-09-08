Ghana winger Osman Bukari reacts after victory over Central African Republic

Black Stars winger Osman Bukari has expressed his gratitude to Ghanaian fans and teammates after helping his team secure a vital win over the Central African Republic on Thursday.

The Black Stars put on a sluggish performance to start, but after conceding in the 25th minute, they responded strongly and eventually came from behind to score twice and secure the crucial victory.

Goals from Mohammed Kudus and Ernest Nuamah propelled Ghana as they finally booked their place in the next Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be held in Ivory Coast next year.

Osman Bukari played a role in the process as he was named among the starting lineup before being replaced by Ernest Nuamah who eventually got the winner.

After the game, the Red Star Belgrade forward took to social media to express his delight.

"We did it guys. Thank you Kumasi, thank you Ghana for the support!" he said.

During his time on the pitch, Bukari proved his prowess by causing havoc on the right flank with his incredible pace and dribbling abilities before coming off in the 63rd minute.

Ghana will now shift focus to their next competitive matches including the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and the 2023 AFCON.