Ghana winger Osman Bukari reacts to 'dream' debut display for Red Star against Radnicki

Published on: 11 July 2022
Ghana winger Osman Bukari has expressed delight after scoring on his competitive debut for Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade. 

The Black Stars forward netted in the 4-0 thrashing of Radnicki Nis in the opening game of the season.

"Happy to have scored my first goal in my official debut for Red Star Belgrade Great team spirit and a massive atmosphere. Definitely a night to remember. Alhamdulilah for everything Lord!," he posted on Twitter. 

The Ghana international, signed during the summer transfer window, was named in the starting line-up and he was like a spark plug. 

He scored the last goal in the demolition exercise; two minutes into the second period. 

Mirko Ivanic raided the left flank before squaring the ball onto the path of unmarked Bukari who had the easiest task of directing the ball into a gaping net. 

Aleksandar Katai opened the scoring on three minutes before Kings Kangva made doubled their advantage after 25 minutes. 

 

