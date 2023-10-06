Ghana winger Osman Bukari reacts to his UEFA Champions League goal against Young Boys 

Ghanaian winger Osman Bukari continues to make waves in the UEFA Champions League, and his recent goal against Young Boys earned him well-deserved recognition.

In a thrilling match, Red Star Belgrade managed to secure a 2-2 draw against the Swiss giants on Wednesday.

Bukari's exceptional speed and skill allowed him to score his second goal of the competition, reinforcing his reputation as a rising star in the UEFA Champions League.

His goal played a pivotal role in ensuring Red Star Belgrade claimed a valuable point during their first Champions League home game of the season.

Initially, Red Star had taken the lead thanks to Cherif Ndiaye's goal.

However, the Swiss side mounted a comeback, scoring twice through Filip Ugrinic and Cedric Itten's penalty.

As the match approached its conclusion, Bukari stepped up to the plate once again, showcasing his versatility.

Having earlier assisted Red Star Belgrade's first goal, he displayed composure and skill to score the crucial equalizer.

This impressive performance and goal against Young Boys followed his noteworthy display and goal in the previous match against reigning champions Manchester City.

Expressing his gratitude and excitement, Osman Bukari took to his social media page, saying, "Allah is Great!" His performance has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the UEFA Champions League, and he continues to be a source of pride for Ghanaian football.