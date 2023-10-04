Ghana winger Osman Bukari ready for Red Star Belgrade's UCL clash against Young Boys

Ghana forward, Osman Bukari is eager to help Red Star Belgrade bounce back from the defeat to Manchester City when they host Young Boys on the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night.

The 24-year-old opened his goal scoring account in Europe's elite competition in the 3-1 defeat to the English champions at the Etihad a fortnight ago.

Despite the defeat, the Serbian giants put up a strong display herald by the Ghanaian.

"Unfortunately, not the results we wanted but we will come back stronger! Thank you all for the support!," he wrote after the game.

Bukari and his teammates have been preparing for the game at the Red Star Arena as they seek to return to winning ways.

"I am happy that we are playing the first game of the Champions League at Maracana and in front of our fans. I am looking forward to it and I am sure that there will be great support tomorrow, and that we will be ready and make our fans happy," said Red Star Belgrade manager, Barak Bahar, who is counting on the home fans for their support.

Bukari has scored four goals in nine games for the club this season.