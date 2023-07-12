Ghana winger Osman Bukari receives Serbian citizenship

Ghana winger Osman Bukari has been granted Serbian citizenship by the government after joining the country's top-flight football league last summer.

Bukari joined Red Star Belgrade last year and helped the team to win the domestic double with remarkable contributions.

This document marks not only Bukari's elevation of his freedom range in the European country but also a significant milestone in his journey, uniting cultures and forging a closer relationship with Serbia as well as getting other benefits for his club career.

When Red Star Belgrade returns home from preseason in Russia, the Black Stars winger will get his Serbian passport.

Bukari will not change nationalities to play for Serbia, but he will no longer be considered a foreigner at Red Star Belgrade.

This status also permits him to circumvent some restrictions on the number of foreign players on the team. It's a big step forward for the talented winger, who can now fully contribute to the squad without any limitations.

The former Accra Lions winger joined the Serbian giants in June 2022 in a €3 million deal from Belgium side KAA Gent.

In his first season with the club, he was instrumental in the club's success, helping them win the domestic double. He showed his ability to score by reaching the back of the goal 15 times in 38 games for the club.