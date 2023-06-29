GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 29 June 2023
Ghana winger Osman Bukari reports for pre-season with Red Star Belgrade

Black Stars winger, Osman Bukari has returned to Serbia after a short break in Ghana to begin pre-season with Red Star Belgrade. 

Bukari joined his teammates as preparations continued ahead of the 2023/24 season.

The 24-year-old went through various drills as he worked on his fitness under the supervision of the club's physical trainer.

Bukari, who was with the Black Stars team for the AFCON qualifier against Madagascar early this month, played a huge role in Red Star's success last season.

The former Accra Lions player helped the Serbian giants win the treble which includes the league title.

Red Star Belgrade will take part in the UEFA Champions League hence the early preparations.

Bukari joined compatriot Edmund Addo, who switched from Spartak Subotica to Red Star in the summer transfer window.

The Ghanaian duo are expected to play an important role at the club in the 2023/24 season.

