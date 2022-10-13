Ghana winger Osman Bukari returns from injury

Ghana winger Osman Bukari returned to action on Thursday night after recovering from an injury.

Bukari came on as a second-half substitute in Red Star Belgrade's 2-1 Europa League loss to Ferencvaros.

The 23-year-old suffered the injury during training ahead of the two teams' first meeting last week. As a result, he missed the game, but Red Star won 4-1.

He was also absent when Red Star FK Spartak Subotica played Red Star FK Spartak Subotica in a league match on Sunday.

Bukari was declared fit to travel to Hungary and played for more than 30 minutes, but the Serbian giants were defeated and are in real danger of failing to qualify for the knockout stage.

Bukari has seven goals in all competitions this season after joining from Gent in the summer transfer window.