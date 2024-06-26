Ghana winger Osman Bukari reveals longstanding admiration for MLS

Ghana international Osman Bukari has revealed his long-standing admiration for Major League Soccer (MLS), expressing his excitement at finally securing a move to Austin FC.

The Black Stars winger joined the Texas-based club as a Designated Player from Serbian champions Red Star Belgrade at the end of May, making him one of the highest-earning players at Austin FC.

Bukari, who signed a three-year deal keeping him at the club until 2027, is expected to play a crucial role in the team’s future successes. After sealing the deal a few weeks ago, he officially arrived at the club on Tuesday, where he was greeted by enthusiastic fans.

"I am really excited to be here and I can't wait to be on the pitch," Bukari told the fans during his first meeting with them. "I can see amazing fans and I will be very happy to play in front of you and I hope very soon I will be on the pitch."

Explaining his decision to join Austin FC, the former Nantes winger said, “Since last year I was thinking of playing in MLS, so when this offer came I didn’t want to say no to it. Austin is a beautiful city."

Bukari arrives in Austin after helping Red Star Belgrade secure back-to-back doubles in Serbia. His performances have also been notable on the international stage with the Black Stars. He was part of the squad for the 2022 World Cup and played a key role in Ghana's campaign at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Bukari's arrival is expected to significantly boost Austin FC's attacking options as they aim to make a strong impact in the MLS this season.