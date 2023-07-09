Ghana winger Osman Bukari scores and assists in Red Star Belgrade big win over Neftchi Baku

Black Stars forward Osman Bukari was on song again for Red Star Belgrade when they thrashed Azerbaijani giants Neftchi Baku in a pre-season friendly on Saturday in Russia.

Red Star recorded a resounding 4-0 trouncing over Neftchi to register their second win in Pari Cup with the Ghana star scoring and assisting in the process.

The Serbian champions opened the scoring of the match at the St. Petersburg Smena Stadium through midfielder Mirko Ivanic in the 9th minute.

Red Star doubled their advantage eight minutes later after Bukari's long pass found youngster Stefan Mitrovic to slot home the second goal.

Mitrovic turned the provider for Bukari to get the third goal of the encounter on the stroke of half-time before substitute Jovan Sljivic rounded off the victory for Red Star.

Ghana international midfielder Edmund Addo joined the match in the second half after coming on as a substitute.

Red Star will face Turkish side Fenerbahce in their next match before taking on Serie A outfit Fiorentina ahead of the new season.