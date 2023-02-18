GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

Ghana winger Osman Bukari scores brace as Red Star Belgrade thrash Cukaricki

Published on: 18 February 2023
Ghana winger Osman Bukari scores brace as Red Star Belgrade thrash Cukaricki

Forward Osman Bukari netted a brace as Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade strolled to victory against Cukaricki in the Super Liga.

Bukari scored at either side of half time as Red Star secured a 3-0 win at the Red Star stadium.

Red Stars Belgrade got off to a great start after Alexander Katai opened the scoring in the 13th minute with a fine strike.

Four minutes later, Bukari doubled the lead before sealing victory with his second in the second half.

The Black Stars winger has now scored three goals in his last two matches for the Serbian side, who sit comfortably at the top of the table.

The former KAA Gent player has now netted seven goals n 17 matches in the Serbian topflight league.

Bukari joined Red Star Belgrade in the summer transfer window after a season on loan at French club FC Nantes.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more