Ghana winger Osman Bukari scores brace as Red Star Belgrade thrash Cukaricki

Forward Osman Bukari netted a brace as Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade strolled to victory against Cukaricki in the Super Liga.

Bukari scored at either side of half time as Red Star secured a 3-0 win at the Red Star stadium.

Red Stars Belgrade got off to a great start after Alexander Katai opened the scoring in the 13th minute with a fine strike.

Four minutes later, Bukari doubled the lead before sealing victory with his second in the second half.

The Black Stars winger has now scored three goals in his last two matches for the Serbian side, who sit comfortably at the top of the table.

The former KAA Gent player has now netted seven goals n 17 matches in the Serbian topflight league.

Bukari joined Red Star Belgrade in the summer transfer window after a season on loan at French club FC Nantes.