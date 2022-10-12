Ghana winger Osman Bukari set to make injury return for Red Star Belgrade against Ferencvaros 

Ghana winger Osman Bukari is set to make his injury return for Crvena zvezda against Ferencvaros in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Bukari missed the first leg after picking up an injury in training as Creva zvezda recorded a 4-1 win against the Hungarian giants.

The Ghana international has recovered in time and was part of the team that traveled to Hungary for the game.

Osman Bukari has been one of the best performing players for Crvena zvezda this season since joining the club.

Bukari has scored seven goals in all competitions for Red Star Belgrade following his summer move from Gent.

The former Nantes winger has been in top form and will be hoping to stay injury free ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.