Ghana winger Osman Bukari shares excitement after netting in draw against Angola

Black Stars forward, Osman Bukari has praised his Ghana teammates after their 1-1 draw against Angola in the AFCON qualifier on Monday.

The Red Star Belgrade winger climbed off the bench to score and cancel Lucas Joao's early second-half penalty.

After the game, the 23-year-old took to social media to share his excitement as the Black Stars end the international break top of Group E.

"Loved the team spirit. It’s only gets better. Alhamdullilah!," he wrote.

Bukari also starred as the Black Stars defeated Angola in the first -leg in Kumasi last Thursday.

The former Accra Lions player is enjoying a good season for club and country, having scored 10 goals in 25 matches for Red Star Belgrade.

Bukari also netted on his World Cup debut last year in Qatar, and has three goals for the national team in ten games.

The pacy-winger is expected to play a pivotal role as Red Star Belgrade defend their Serbian league title.