Ghana winger Osman Bukari shines for Red Star Belgrade in season opener

Ghana forward, Osman Bukari starred again for Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade in their opening Superliga match on Sunday.

The forward started for his team in the clash against Vojvodina and contributed to two goals as the champions triumphed significantly in front of their home fans.

Jean-Philippe Krasso opened the goal for Red Star Belgrade after a strong start to the game.

The home team increased its lead before the first halftime break thanks to an own goal from Radomir Milosavljevi.

After the break, Vojvodina conceded another goal when Jean-Philippe Krasso scored his second goal in the 51st minute.

Osman Bukari of Ghana put on a display from that point on, helping Vladimir Lucic score in the 70th minute and then scoring himself 10 minutes later to give Red Star Belgrade a commanding 5-0 victory at the end of the 90 minutes.

The quick forward has picked up where he left off from last season and appears poised to be a crucial player for his club again this year. Last season he scored 12 goals and provided six assists in 37 appearances.