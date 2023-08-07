Ghana winger Osman Bukari shines with goal and assist in Red Star Belgrade's dominant victory

Ghana forward Osman Bukari displayed his exceptional form once again, contributing a goal and an assist in his second league appearance of the season for Red Star Belgrade.

The team secured an impressive 4-0 triumph against Napredak on Sunday, further showcasing Bukari's impact on the pitch.

Bukari's performance in this match adds to his already impressive tally, accumulating four goal involvements in just two games. Since his arrival in Serbia from Belgian side Gent in a deal worth €3 million, he has consistently displayed brilliance and skill, becoming a vital asset to Red Star Belgrade's lineup.

Last season, Bukari played a pivotal role in Red Star Belgrade's domestic double success, contributing an impressive 15 goals across various competitions. His remarkable performances have continued into the current season, positioning him as a key player for the team.

Another goal and assist. God did!🙏🏽 Alhamdullilah for everything!🤲🏽🔥 pic.twitter.com/XhkFO1ass3 — Osman Bukari (@OsmanBukari9) August 6, 2023

With Bukari's contributions on full display, Red Star Belgrade's prospects for successfully defending their Serbian SuperLiga title appear promising.

As he continues to shine on the field, his exceptional form could play a crucial role in the team's continued success and pursuit of silverware.