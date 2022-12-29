Ghana winger Osman Bukari spends time on family's cocoa farm during holidays

Ghana's World Cup star, Osman Bukari travelled to his family's home in Kwahu-Mamfe to spend the festive period with his parents.

The winger took time off to spent the moment in a farm, where he is seen drying cocoa seeds.

The Red Star Belgrade forward took to social media to share the moment, claiming he is the best former of the year.

Bukari has been in fine form since moving to Serbia to join Red Star Belgrade, with his half-volley against Partizan Belgrade winning the goal of the year.

His outstanding performances earned him a place in Ghana's squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

Bukari scored in Ghana's 3-2 defeat to Portugal, hitting the famous 'siuu' celebration in front of his idol Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 24-year-old has scored seven goals across all competitions for Red Star Belgrade this season and remains a key player for the Reds.