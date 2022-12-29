Ghana winger Osman Bukari to resume Red Star Belgrade training on January 2

Ghana winger Osman Bukari is expected to join Red Star Belgrade on January 2, 2022 for the remainder of the season.

The 24-year-old was part of Ghana's team for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar where he scored on his debut against Portugal in the opening game.

Bukari played two matches at the World Cup all as a substitute.

The Ghana international was back home for holidays and will team up with his teammates on January 2.

Red Star Belgrade are expecting all its foreign players back in camp on January 2, 2023 to continue with preparations ahead of the season restart.

"Everything looks pretty good. The players who are there, ambitious and young, understand in the right way the opportunity to fight for more minutes. I am satisfied with the six or seven training sessions. I am glad that some who were able to rest until January 2, the experienced Rodić, Katai, Gobeljić, Mijailović, came to work with us. They saw that it was good for them.

"Foreigners Kanga, Kangwa, Bukari, Ben and others will arrive for the official roll call on January 2", Red Star Belgrade coach Miloš Milojević disclosed.