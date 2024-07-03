Ghana winger Osman Bukari trains for the first time at Austin FC ahead of MLS debut

Black Stars forward Osman Bukari trained for the first time at Austin FC after completing his move to the Major League Soccer.

The 25-year-old joined the Verdes on a three-year deal as a Designated Player from Serbian champions Red Star Belgrade early in June.

However, his trip to Texas was delayed due to his involvement in international football with the Black Stars during the World Cup qualifiers.

Bukari was given a rousing welcome in Austin last week after joining the team but missed the game against Sporting Kansas.

The pacy winger joined his new teammates on Monday as they trained ahead of the game against New York City on Sunday.

"Getting started and focused as usual. Alhamdulilah for everything," wrote the attacker on social media after his first practice.

The former KAA Gent attacker is expected to make his MLS debut against New York City as he begins life in the American Soccer League.