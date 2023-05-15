Ghana winger Osman Bukari wins Man of the Match award in Red Star Belgrade's victory over Vojvodina

Osman Bukari has bagged another Man of the Match accolade after his excellent performance for Red Star Belgrade against Vojvodina in the Serbian Super Liga on Saturday.

The 24-year-old was on target as the Serbian champions secured a hard-fought 2-1 win over Vojvodina.

Bukari registered an index of 280, followed by Kings Kangwa with 272, Aleksandr Katai with 271 and Guelor Kanga with 269, based on the statistical platform InStat.

The Ghana international before the game also received the Player for the Month of April award.

Meanwhile, Red Star Belgrade got off to a great start after Katai served Bukari with the opener after nine minutes.

Yves Baraj, however, equalised with a header in the 57th minute, just seconds after replacing Uros Kabic in the game.

Red Star Belgrade were rewarded through their perseverance as they found the winner in stoppage time through Kings Kangwa who scored superbly from the edge of the penalty box to make it 2-1.

Osman Bukari, who played at full speed against FK Vojvodina, has already scored 12 goals with four assists and is fifth on the top scorers' list.