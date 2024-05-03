Ghana winger Osman Bukari wins second league title with Red Star Belgrade

Ghana forward Osman Bukari has won the Serbian league for the second successive season after Red Star Belgrade were crowned champions.

The Serbian giants were successfully defended their title after defeating Backa Topola 2-1 on Thursday to open a 14-point lead at the top of the table with four matches remaining to end the season.

Bukari played a pivotal role in Red Star's success after scoring seven goals and providing seven assists in 27 matches in the ongoing campaign.

Having joined the Belgrade-based club in 2022, Osman became a key member of the team, starring in UEFA Champions League and league games for the Serbian champions.

He now adds his second league title to the Serbian Cup and Serbian Super League won last year.

Bukari attracted interest from the English Premier League and the MLS during the winter transfer window, with Nottingham Forest named as potential suitors.

The 24-year-old was part of Ghana's squad at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nation but missed the international friendlies in March against Nigeria and Uganda.

He is expected to return to the team for the World Cup qualifiers in June against Mali and the Central African Republic.