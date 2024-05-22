Ghana winger Osman Bukari wins Serbian Cup with Red Star Belgrade

Ghana winger, Osman Bukari has won his second trophy of the season after Red Star Belgrade defeated Vojvodina in the final of the Serbia Cup.

This comes two weeks after winning the Serbian Super League title with four games to spare.

Bukari has completed back-to-back doubles with the Belgrade-based club, playing a key role across the campaign.

On Tuesday night, the 25-year-old started and saw 75 minutes of action as Red Star Belgrade secured a 2-1 win in the final.

The Serbian champions opened the scoring through Mirko Ivanic eight minutes to half-time before Uros Spajic doubled the lead after the break.

However, a late consolation from Aleksa Vukanovic could not stop Red Star from adding their second title of the season.

It is the fourth time in a row that Red Star Belgrade are winning the double and the 14th time in the history of the club.

Bukari joined Red Star from KAA Gent in the summer of 2022.