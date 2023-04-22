Ghana winger Osman Bukari wins Serbian league after netting hat-trick in victory over Backa Topola

Ghana winger Osman Bukari inspired Red Star Belgrade to their 34th league triumph after netting a hat-trick in the top of the table clash against Backa Topola.

The 24-year-old scored three goals in 28 minutes as the Serbian giants secured a 4-1 victory at the Red Star stadium.

The visitors raced into an early lead through Ifet Dakovac from the spot but Burkari levelled the scores at the stroke of half time.

The pacy forward then gave Red Star the lead on the hour mark before Guelor Kanga extended the advantage eight minutes later.

Bukari sealed victory with 15 minutes remains as Red Star Belgrade successfully defended their league title.

The former Accra Lions player has been in phenomenal form since joining the Serbian giants in the summer transfer window. The hat-trick was his second for the club.

Bukari has now scored 11 league goals in 25 matches for the club.