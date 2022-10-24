Ghana winger Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer scores in Hamburger home defeat to Magdeburg

Ghana international winger Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer netted his fourth goal of the season in the German Bundesliga 2 for Hamburger SV on Sunday.

Königsdörffer's second half goal couldn't prevent Hamburger to lose 3-2 to FC Magdeburg at the Volksparkstadion.

Magdeburg were first to get on the scoresheet when Dutch forward Mo El Hankouri scored in the 11th minute to put them ahead.

The visitors doubled their advantage six minutes into the second period of the match through midfielder Baris Atik.

The 21-year-old Ghanaian attacker reduced the deficit for the home side in the 58th minute after he connected a pass from Dutch midfielder Ludovit Reis.

Magdeburg restored their two-goal cushion two minutes from full-time with a goal from defender Julian Rieckmann after he was set up by Connor Krempicki.

Teenager Tom Sanne who was brought on to make his first team debut pulled one back for Hamburger after scoring in the additional minutes of the match.

Germany-born Ghanaian midfielder Moritz-Broni Kwarteng played 69 minutes for Magdeburg in the matchday 13 encounter.

Königsdörffer who is tipped to make Ghana squad for the World Cup has six goals in 13 appearances in all competitions this season.