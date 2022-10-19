Ghana winger Ransford Yeboah reacts to Hamburg heavy defeat to Leipzig in DFB Pokal

Ghana winger Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer says Hamburg must learn from their defeat to RB Leipzig in the DFB Pokal on Tuesday.

Hamburg were eliminated by the Bundesliga side after losing 4-0 at the Red Bull Arena.

Two goals from Yusuf Polsen, Mohammed Simakan and Benjamin Henrichs ensured Leipzig progressed to the next round.

Ransford Yeboah was handed a start in the game and was substituted in the 75th minute.

Speaking after the defeat to Leipzig, the Ghana international said,“You saw today why RB plays in the Bundesliga. They were brutally efficient and punished our mistakes coldly. We have to learn from that."

Mario Vuskovic added: "We played well in the first half, but RB punished every mistake immediately. They make two goals from two shots, that was the difference today. Nevertheless, we were able to keep up well over long distances, we will take that with us.”